Gal Gadot effectively stole Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice away from The Dark Knight and the Man of Steel when she debuted as Wonder Woman last year. But this summer, she won’t have to vie for attention, because the super-powered Amazon warrior is finally getting her own movie.

Wonder Woman begins in modern day, following the events of Batman v Superman, but when Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) receives a package from Bruce Wayne contianing the old photograph she was trying to recover from Lex Luthor, she’s overwhelmed with the memories of her past. From there, we flashback to the early days of Diana’s life and how she first became entangled with mankind. Now a new Wonder Woman trailer reveals more about the origins of the hero and the discovery of her destiny.

Following the outstanding footage from Wonder Woman we were shown at Warner Bros. post-production facility in London a couple weeks ago (you can read all about that right here), this trailer continues to inspire faith in the next installment of the DC Expanded Universe. Plus, there appears to be confirmation of our theory that Ares resides within Danny Huston‘s German military character, General Erich Ludendorff with a certain like that Gal Gadot says when announcing who she is.

As we heard from Patty Jenkins, this is a movie that she’d been developing on and off for roughly 10 years before being officially brought on as director. Perhaps that’s why there’s an authenticity to the proceedings, despite the fact that we’re still dealing with a fantastical superhero who was created by the gods. You can just tell that a lot of care was taken with the character.

Wonder Woman arrives on June 2, 2017.