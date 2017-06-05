Three weeks ago, Wonder Woman was projected to make $65 million its opening weekend. Patty Jenkins‘ already beloved comic book movie surpassed early box-office expectations by over $35 million, making it the highest domestic opening for a female director. She knocked the DCEU movie out of the park. Jenkins didn’t leave any scenes on the cutting room floor, either, and only did reshoots for one scene, which built up to one the movie’s most inspiring, action-heavy sequences.

Below, learn more about the quick Wonder Woman reshoots.

The last DCEU movie, Suicide Squad, went through a series of reshoots to supposedly add more humor, but Jenkins only needed to reshoot one sequence she felt was lacking the proper tension. When Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) make their way towards No Man’s Land, Jenkins told THR she realized the buildup needed more:

I wanted to ramp that tension as much as possible, and unfortunately, we didn’t have it. That scene was just a slightly tense scene of them walking. I was like ‘I need her to see some brutality.’ So, we added her seeing the horses being whipped. It was actually something that had been in the script originally. We replaced that one scene with a reshot scene, and we didn’t change the order of a single scene. So what you saw is exactly the movie that we were always making.

The buildup is a part of what makes the scene so satisfying. When Diana is reminded of why she left home and traveled to the frontlines, the sight of war doesn’t deter her, it only makes her more ready to fight. Before the hero steps out onto the battlefield, it has the exact tension Jenkins describes.

Not long after that great, entirely character-driven action scene, producer Zack Snyder, who has a co-story credit on the film, makes an appearance. THR had a pic of his cameo from over a year ago, but Snyder shared a photo of himself in costume on his Vero account:

Not the first time Snyder has dressed up as a soldier for a movie with his name on it. He followed the Comedian during a Vietnam war sequence in Watchmen, and he played a trooper in his first film, Dawn of the Dead. In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, only his hand made an appearance (as Bruce Wayne’s).

Wonder Woman is now in theaters.