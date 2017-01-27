Screen Junkies is continuing their Fan Appreciation Month with another Honest Trailer that their most loyal viewers have been clamoring for. With just one more left to go before January is over, the film that landed in second place is Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Author Roald Dahl adapted his own book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, for director Mel Stuart, and the result is a fever dream of candy and imagery that might seem a bit crazy by today’s standards. But for a film created in 1971, it was completely normal. However, there might be some things you didn’t realize before, like the fact that Grandpa Joe is a con artist who has two coke nails.

Unlike most Honest Trailers though, this one has a special guest in the form of Michael Bolton. Why? Well, he has an album to promote, so there you go. Watch the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Honest Trailer featuring Michael Bolton after the jump.

Seriously, that shot of Grandpa Joe’s coke nails blew me away. I can never unsee it, and I’ll never be able to look at anything else except those two long fingernails whenever I see that shot. You can’t really hold that against actor Jack Albertson though. It was the 1970s, and everyone was doing some kind of drug.

As for that Michael Bolton album, well, if you’re not a fan of the singer then it probably won’t be for you. Bolton sings covers of famous tunes from movies including “Old Time Rock and Roll” from Risky Business, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz and more. You’ll also find The Lonely Island track “Jack Sparrow” from Saturday Night Live and a track called “Cupid” from Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Day Special, which is coming to Netflix on February 7th. You can find out more about the album right here.