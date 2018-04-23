The recent final trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom revealed the film is going to be much different than the previous Jurassic stories. During our set visit, producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley dropped some hints about what we can expect in the mysterious second half of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

When the final Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer arrived, it let loose a secret most of the marketing had avoided: the fact that the film’s story shifts away from the island that houses Jurassic World, and moves to a spooky mansion that looks like something out of a haunted house movie. During a Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom set visit, /Film’s Peter Sciretta spoke with Fallen Kingdom producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley about the mysterious elements of the second half of the film, as well as the changing locations. Mild spoilers follow.

Who’s That Girl?

For Fallen Kingdom, the producers turned to huge indoor sets at Pinewood Studios instead of vast, open spaces. Interiors are nothing new for the Jurassic franchise. Steven Spielberg’s first film features a huge action sequence within a kitchen. But for Fallen Kingdom, the interiors seem to play a much bigger part than before.

Part of the interior nature of Fallen Kingdom was teased early on in production with the release of a photo featuring a mysterious girl in what appears to be a museum. “You’ve seen the photo in what I call the museum,” says Marshall. “Well, that’s a huge set. So yeah, so you just take the elements and you figure out how best to use them.”

“I mean, the Raptors are like human size and they can sort of scurry around, whereas this one couldn’t,” says Pat Crowley. ” So then the scale of everything had to be bigger to be able to have those kinds of scenes. To have them work. So somehow there were things that were driving the design of the movie that we hadn’t anticipated.”

And what about the girl in the photo? Marshall and Crowley played coy, before admitting that she has a connection to original Jurassic Park founder John Hammond, and Benjamin Lockwood (played by James Cromwell), a former partner of John Hammond. “The little girl’s name [in the museum photo above] is Maisie,” says Marshall. “She shares a love of dinosaurs that her Grandfather has, so that was his museum.”

Marshall and Crowley don’t offer up much more info on the character than that, but one thing is for certain: at some point in the film, this character will find themselves in imminent danger of being dino-food.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens on June 22, 2018.