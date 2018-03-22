Go Inside ‘Westworld’ With New Season 2 Video

HBO’s Westworld has an interesting series of challenges when it comes to creating its sets. There’s a unique mix of western and futuristic elements at play, and now that the upcoming second season is going to open up the world even more, things are about to get a lot more complicated.

In this new Westworld season 2 video, the show’s set decorator explains how she and her team visited an “airport graveyard” to find the pieces they needed to build the futuristic machines that create the android hosts. Plus, there’s some new behind-the-scenes footage that hints at what’s to come when we return to the park.



Westworld Season 2 Video

Julie Ochipinti was the set decorator for films like Wristcutters: A Love Story and The Prestige (the latter of which, like Westworld, involved Jonah Nolan), and she’s been responsible for every episode of Westworld thus far. While the show’s Sweetwater set is located at the Paramount Ranch – an old western town in the Santa Monica Mountains outside of Los Angeles where dozens of films and TV shows have shot over the years – there’s still plenty of work that needs to be done in order to make the area specific to Westworld. And that’s not even including all of the interior sets that need to be constructed, like the park’s striking control room and the sleek behavior lab where diagnostics are performed.

What Does The Footage Tell Us About Season 2?

At :18, there’s a shot of actors Thandie Newton (Maeve) and Simon Quarterman (Lee Sizemore) standing together. We know Maeve takes the park’s head writer hostage in season 2 (presumably forcing him to help her locate her daughter), and though we’ve seen an image of them inside already, I believe this is our first look at the two of them standing in an outdoor location. I wonder if this means Maeve won’t be letting Sizemore leave her sight.

At :35, we see a team of Delos security (including Get Out actress Betty Gabriel) walking through the main street of Sweetwater and coming upon a batch of corpses. These are the Delos board members who were in the park for Ford’s retirement party at the end of last season.

And finally, at 2:07, there’s a shot of Angela Sarafyan (Clementine) wielding a gun in the blood-spattered glass halls of the behavior lab. In the season one finale, Clementine emerged from the tree line with an army of hosts and shot The Man in Black (Ed Harris) in the arm. But before that, we saw Ford shut her down in Cold Storage. Does this mean that this shot from the new footage is a flashback to Clementine escaping that area and wreaking havoc on the behavior lab employees before she joined the other hosts to take out the board members at the retirement party? Or does this take place after that slaughter?

We’ll find out when Westworld season 2 premieres on HBO on April 22, 2018.