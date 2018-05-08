If you want to look ahead to the next episode of Westworld, a new trailer offers up some mysterious hints at what’s to come. Plus: learn a bit more about Park 6, AKA The Raj.

The Riddle of the Sphinx

Are you digging what Westworld season 2 has been offering so far? When I binged multiple episodes to write my season review, I ended up enjoying season 2 more than season 1. Yet now that I’m going back and watching the episodes individually for my episode recaps, I’m discovering the season actually works better via binge watch than it does on a weekly basis. So it goes.

The next episode of Westworld, “The Riddle of the Sphinx”, heightens the drama and offers us more insight into Ed Harris‘ Man In Black. A new Westworld preview offers up a glimpse of what’s to come.

Westworld Episode 2.04 Trailer

As you can see in the video, those spooky, featureless (and surprisingly ripped) drone hosts make a return in a big way in the next episode. Also, the Man In Black clearly gets himself involved in a spot of trouble. Without giving too much away, I can tell you that this episode really opens up the Man In Black as a character, and reveals there’s a lot more to him than brooding violence.

The Raj

The people behind Westworld waited until the newest episode had ended before officially announcing the name of the mysterious Park 6: it’s called The Raj. The name was likely kept a secret to avoid spoilers, but as the episode unfolded, it became clear that Park 6 was a park devoted to recreating British-controlled India in the 1930s.

This is a bit of a weird, and problematic, era to recreate. Since the episode has aired, a new site has appeared – Discover the Raj. There’s nothing there yet, though, save for a logo. The Delos Destinations website also offers this message:

For guests looking for narratives and thrills beyond Westworld, we recommend The Raj as your next vacation. ????? ?? ?????????? ?? ?????? ????? ??????? ?? ???? ?? ??? ??? The Raj is sure to bring out the lover or hunter in you. What better way to indulge in a new era of Delos Destinations?

In addition to this, you can jam out to Ramin Djawadi’s excellent sitar-based cover of Seven Nation Army, which opened the most recent episode, “Virtù e Fortuna”.

Westworld Seven Nation Army