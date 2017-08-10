HBO’s Westworld season 2 cast has just grown by three. But will these new additions be previously-unseen androids in the western-themed park, fodder for the robot uprising, or something else entirely? Read on to find out.



Deadline brings word about the show’s three newest players, who have all appeared on other TV shows and movies before.

Let’s run down the new members of the cast. Joining the surviving cast members from season 1 (including larger roles for characters played by Talulah Riley, who plays Angela, and Louis Hertham, who plays Dolores’ father), we have:

Gustaf Skarsgård (Vikings, Kon-Tiki) as Karl Strand, “a white-collar guy comfortable in the field.” Sounds like this series regular could be an asset for Stubbs’ security team in the park, because they’re going to need all the help they can get.

And here are a few we already knew about:

Neil Jackson (Sleepy Hollow, Blindspot), a new series regular playing a character named Nicholas, “a charming man who finds himself in uncharted territory.”

At the end of season 1, Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) launched a new storyline inside the park called “Journey Into Night,” and the first preview of that narrative for the park’s shareholders ended with a bloody robot revolt and resulted in a major character’s death. The Westworld season 2 premiere may also be titled “Journey Into Night,” but we know there will be a bit of a time jump between the first and second seasons, so don’t expect this episode to pick up immediately where the last one left off. While season 1 was all about control, the showrunners have described season 2 as being all about chaos – and the stakes and scope of the show are set to “increase dramatically.”

Westworld is set to return to HBO sometime in the spring of 2018, but the network has not provided an exact date for the season 2 premiere yet.