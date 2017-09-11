‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Hits Blu-ray, DVD & Digital Download in October
Posted on Monday, September 11th, 2017 by Ethan Anderton
If you’re lucky, you can still catch War for the Planet of the Apes in theaters right now. But if you happened to miss the conclusion to the Planet of the Apes prequel trilogy, or you just can’t wait to watch it again, you won’t have to wait long to make it part of your collection.
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment has announced War for the Planet of the Apes will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and digital download in October. Read below for details on the release, including all the special features coming with the movie.
The War for the Planet of the Apes Blu-Ray & DVD release date is October 24, 2017, which is when it will also arrive on 4K Ultra HD. That same day, War for the Planet of the Apes will also be available in a new trilogy pack along with Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. For those who can’t wait that long though, War for the Planet of the Apes will be available on digital download two weeks earlier on October 10, 2017.
Each version of the movie will have different special features, but the Blu-ray looks to be the most plentiful. You can see how each version breaks down below the two pieces of over art unveiled for the new releases.
War for the Planet of the Apes Digital Special Features:
- Scene Comparisons (10 Scenes) – Side-by-side comparison showing performance capture above the final scene.
War for the Planet of the Apes DVD Special Features:
- “All About Caesar” Featurette
- Audio Commentary by Matt Reeves
- Concept Art Gallery
War for the Planet of the Apes Blu-ray Special Features:
- Deleted Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary by Matt Reeves
- Graveyard
- Turncoats
- Barrier Wall
- “I Owe You One”
- “A Great Man”
- “Do Not Lose Hope”
- Snowfall
- The Colonel’s Speech
- Malcolm and the Dinosaurs
- “I Am Like Koba”
- Featurettes:
- “Waging War for the Planet of the Apes” – In-depth documentary on the making of War for the Planet of the Apes
- “All About Caesar”
- “WETA: Pushing Boundaries”
- “Music for Apes”
- “Apes: The Meaning of it All”
- “The Apes Saga: An Homage”
- Concept Art Gallery
- Audio Commentary by Matt Reeves
That special feature on the digital version that shows footage side-by-side of the finished scene and the motion-capture version before visual effects are applied sounds awesome. It looks like that might not be available on the Blu-ray, which is a bummer, but since that version of the movie will also come with a digital copy, you should be able to check it out still.
20th Century Fox plans on making a big push for the concluding chapter in this sci-fi trilogy to get some awards love. The studio is planning a promotional campaign to get the film nominated for Best Picture, not to mention Best Director for Matt Reeves and Best Adapted Screenplay and all the technical awards. There may also be an effort to get Andy Serkis some kind of special award as well.
War for the Planet of the Apes is not just one of the best blockbusters of the year, it’s one of the best films, period. This is one I can’t wait to bring home to watch again.