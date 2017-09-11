If you’re lucky, you can still catch War for the Planet of the Apes in theaters right now. But if you happened to miss the conclusion to the Planet of the Apes prequel trilogy, or you just can’t wait to watch it again, you won’t have to wait long to make it part of your collection.

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment has announced War for the Planet of the Apes will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and digital download in October. Read below for details on the release, including all the special features coming with the movie.

The War for the Planet of the Apes Blu-Ray & DVD release date is October 24, 2017, which is when it will also arrive on 4K Ultra HD. That same day, War for the Planet of the Apes will also be available in a new trilogy pack along with Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. For those who can’t wait that long though, War for the Planet of the Apes will be available on digital download two weeks earlier on October 10, 2017.

Each version of the movie will have different special features, but the Blu-ray looks to be the most plentiful. You can see how each version breaks down below the two pieces of over art unveiled for the new releases.