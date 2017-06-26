VOTD: How ‘Moana’ Should Have Ended

Last year’s adventure musical Moana from Walt Disney Animation was one of my favorite movies of the year, and it was beloved by many critics and viewers alike, largely thanks to the film’s memorable characters, infectious soundtrack and stunning animation. But did our title character really need to go on a journey across the ocean to replace the Heart of Te Fiti in order to break the curse that beginning to devastate her island home?

Watch How Moana Should Have Ended below.

This is one of the shorter iterations of How It Should Have Ended, but that’s largely because this fix for the narrative seems like a no-brainer. If the ocean is sentient and smart enough to give the Heart of Te Fiti to a young Moana, knowing that she will one day embark on a journey to save her island, then why doesn’t the ocean just take the Heart all the way to Te K? itself? After all, the ocean ends up helping Moana stop Te K? in the film’s climax anyway, and since the ocean can’t really be hurt by the lava witch, it only makes sense for to be the one who completes the task.

Of course, if that were the case, then we wouldn’t have gotten the spectacular adventure that Disney delivered, including all those great songs. All of our lives have been made better by the existence of “How Far I’ll Go” alone, even all those parents who have kids who can’t stop singing it in the car.