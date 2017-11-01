Tessa Thompson made headlines recently when she said that her character Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok was bisexual, making her the very first the first LGBTQI character in Marvel Studios history. Yet anyone hoping for a scene in the film that undeniably confirms this revelation is going to be disappointed – Valkyrie’s bisexuality never comes up. In a recent interview, however, Thompson reveals that a scene was shot that did confirm that Valkyrie is bisexual, but it didn’t make it into the final film.

Representation matters, so when Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok, confirmed on Twitter that her MCU character was bisexual, people took notice.

She’s bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play! https://t.co/d0LZKTHCfL — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) October 21, 2017

As applaudable as this is, if anyone was hoping for a moment in the film that solidifies Thompson’s statements, they should probably lower their expectations. There’s not a single moment in the film that one can pinpoint as representing Valkyrie’s bisexuality, yet that wasn’t always the case. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Thompson states that when she learned that the character she plays is bisexual in the comics, she lobbied Ragnarok director Taika Waititi to include this detail in the film.

To his credit, Waititi took Thompson up on the idea, and featured a quick scene of a woman leaving Valkyrie’s bedroom. The Rolling Stone story goes on to say Waititi kept the scene in “as long as he could,” but it was eventually cut because it “distracted from the scene’s vital exposition.” This is understandably frustrating. I personally find it hard to believe that including this quick shot would really be that “distracting,” and while I won’t hold the decision to cut it from the final film against Waititi, I am disappointed that this is how things turned out.

Thompson, who is friggin’ fantastic in the movie and deserves to become an even bigger star after it blows up the box office, goes on to say the following:

“There were things that we talked about that we allowed to exist in the characterization, but maybe not be explicit in the film…There’s a great shot of me falling back from one of my sisters who’s just been slain. In my mind, that was my lover.”

The scene Thompson is referencing could definitely be interpreted that way, and in fact, knowing so makes the moment even more powerful and emotional when it happens. Still, it really would’ve been commendable if Waititi and company had found a way to work in a more direct confirmation regarding Valkyrie’s sexuality and not leave it all up to interpretation.

Thor: Ragnarok opens November 3, 2017.