Uncle Drew has a lot going for it: a talented cast, some pretty funny jokes, and a lot of questionable old-age makeup. Lil Rel Howery plays Dex, a down-on-his-luck guy who puts together a geriatric basketball team to enter a street ball tournament. Here’s the trailer.

Uncle Drew Trailer

I feel like there hasn’t been much buzz about Uncle Drew, but it could end up becoming a sleeper hit. Perhaps people will flock to it if they are looking for something funny to distract from all the usual blockbuster mayhem at the multiplexes. Uncle Drew is also yet another film for the increasingly in-demand Tiffany Haddish, which will also likely draw audiences in.

At the same time, boy oh boy is the old age makeup on most of the people here kind of bad. Perhaps that’s intentional? To add to the humor? I really can’t tell! Maybe at the end, everyone will peel the old age makeup from their faces like they’re pulling off Mission: Impossible masks. Or perhaps I’m just overthinking this.

The film comes courtesy of director Charles Stone III, who helmed Drumline, Step Sisters and Lila & Eve. This is also a film from Pepsi Productions (!), which is a thing now, I guess? The film itself was inspired by a series of Pepsi commercials, which you can watch below. Is this the first time a soft drink commercial was turned into a movie? It has to be, right? Aside from Lawrence of Arabia, which was inspired by a commercial for Dr. Pepper, I think. I could be misremembering that.

Uncle Drew Short Films

Uncle Drew, starring Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery, Shaquille O’Neal, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, Chris Webber, Erica Ash, Lisa Leslie, with Tiffany Haddish and Nick Kroll, opens on June 29, 2018.