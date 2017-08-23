Summer is coming to an end, and as the temperature cools down as we head into fall, you’re going to want to snuggle up on your couch and kick back with some Netflix. But for some of the titles in the streaming library, you’ll want to check them off your queue sooner rather than later, because September will see some solid movies and TV shows leaving Netflix.

Check out the best TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in September 2017 below.

Frailty

If you still haven’t paid tribute to the late Bill Paxton, now is as good of a time as any to check out his work behind the camera as well as in front of it. Frailty is directed by Paxton and he also gives one hell of a performance in the story of a father (Paxton) who drives his sons to commit murders with him as a way of cleansing demons from this world for God. It’s an intense thriller with some outstanding performances. (Leaving September 1)

Scream

Do you like scary movies? Wes Craven reinvigorated slashers with this meta approach to horror that acknowledges all of the clichés of the genre while still adhering to them on some level. It’s bloody, exciting and will also keep you guessing as to who the killer is right until the very end. (Leaving September 1)

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Speaking of Wes Craven, watch one of his most iconic horror films, which kicked off one of the biggest franchises the genre has ever ever seen. This is the movie that introduced the world to Freddy Krueger, who would haunt our dreams for years to come. It’s also the movie that swallowed Johnny Depp in a big bloody bed, so that’s pretty cool. (Leaving September 1)

Lilo & Stitch

While Disney fans are now obsessed with the Polynesian fantasy adventure Moana, let’s not forget about Disney’s Hawaiian sci-fi adventure from their lesser celebrated 2D animation days in the early 2000s. It’s not one of Disney’s best, but it’s certainly one of their better animated movies during a time when the studio was having trouble churning out quality hits. (Leaving September 5)

Déjà Vu

This is a sorely underrated film in the career of Denzel Washington. It’s easily one of the most grounded and realistic time travel movies I’ve ever seen, and it’s made all the more outstanding by the presence of Denzel Washington and Paula Patton. It’s a shame this movie wasn’t more successful, because I could have seen this because a surprising franchise. (Leaving September 24)

Get the full list of all the TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in September 2017 on the next page.