As we get closer to December, the weather is starting to get chilly, which means you’ll want to spend plenty of time at home on your couch curled under a warm blanket. So you’ll want to have plenty of movies and TV showed queued up on Netflix to keep you occupied.

December brings a whole new line-up of movies and TV shows, including one of Marvel’s summer hits, a Disney Christmas classic, some new stand-up comedy specials and much more. So check out the full list of TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in December 2017 below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

It may not be Marvel’s best movie of the year (that’s Thor: Ragnarok), but the return of the Guardians of the Galaxy still packs quite the entertaining punch. It’s not structured in quite the same way as most blockbusters, and that’s what makes it more compelling than it might otherwise be. It plays out more like The Empire Strikes Back, though there’s no primary antagonist until the very end of the movie. Anyway, surely we don’t have to convince you to watch this one.

The Santa Clause

Now that Thanksgiving is over, it’s time to head into full Christmas mode. That means enjoying endless Christmas movies, and one of Disney’s best is finally coming to Netflix. The Santa Clause spawned a whole franchise, but it’s only the first movie that’s truly worth watching. Tim Allen brings his Home Improvement persona to the big screen with this holiday comedy and some Disney magic along with it. This movie has some surprisingly edgy comedy in it for a Disney movie, making it that much more enjoyable.

Planet Earth II

You’d be hard pressed to find more gorgeous nature cinematography than in the Planet Earth series, and the second installment is no exception. There are stunning landscape shots, incredibly intimate footage of various animals and insects, and a plethora of knowledge about the creatures we share this planet with. It’s a good way to test out that 4K television you bought on Black Friday.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

It’s the movie that turned Jim Carrey into a certified star, and it might be goofy as hell, but it’s also a fascinating look back at a time when studios would take a chance on strange comedy like this. Some of the humor hasn’t aged particularly well, and it’s even a bit homophobic at times, but there’s still plenty to love from a nostalgic point of view.

Exporting Raymond

Even if you’re not fond of the multi-camera sitcom, this documentary is quite interesting. Television producer Phil Rosenthal is brought into the creative process of adapting his hit sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond for audiences in Russia. The process of bringing an American sitcom to an entirely different country is a tiring and fascinating process. Rosenthal has his own ideas of what is integral to the formula of the show, and that inevitably creates some problems behind the scenes.