Summer is coming to an end, which means soon enough you’ll be spending more time inside the house on the couch. But while the warm weather while starts to fade away, don’t forget that some of those titles you’ve been waiting to watch on Netflix will be going away in August.

The list of titles leaving the streaming service next month has been unveiled, and we rundown the best movies and TV shows that you’ll want to watch sooner than later. Check out the full list of TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in August 2017 down below.

Superbad

Easily one of the best comedies of the past decade, Superbad has Jonah Hill’s breakout performance that turned him into a bonafide comedy star. The movie also introduced us to Christopher Mintz-Plasse, the man who will always be known as McLovin. Combined with Michael Cera, these three make for one of the funniest trios that the high school comedy subgenre has ever seen. This movie is non-stop hilarious and is always good for a rewatch.

Young Justice Seasons 1 and 2

Since this acclaimed DC Comics animated series finally got picked up for a third season after being unceremoniously canceled awhile back, you better catch the first two seasons before they disappear. Fans watching these seasons on Netflix helped get the show picked up for a third season, but after these two seasons leave the streaming service, they’ll likely go to the new DC subscription service where the third season of the show will debut.

Dope

Dope will always be the movie that introduced us to Shameik Moore, who will soon be the new animated Spider-Man in Sony Pictures’ feature film that will focus on the Miles Morales version of the webslinger. This indie comedy is quite the original and funny coming-of-age high school comedy with a relevant message at its core. It sounds weird, but the movie is almost like Boyz N the Hood meets Superbad.

Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry

If you loved Baby Driver, then maybe you want to check out one of the movies that influenced Edgar Wright’s music-driven heist thriller. You can find out more about what Edgar Wright loves about this movie in our extensive, two-part feature discussion with the filmmaker about all 10 of the movies he programmed for the British Film Institute leading up to the release of Baby Driver, but you have less than a week to watch this one on Netflix before it disappears.

The League

Even if you don’t like sports and don’t care about the fantasy league games that they spawn, this FX comedy series is still one worth watching if only for the outstanding ensemble cast. Mark Duplass, Nick Kroll, Paul Scheer, Katie Aselton, Stephen Rannazisi and Jonathan Lajoie are great. Plus, there’s Jason Mantzoukas in a great recurring role. The show appears to be one of the many casualties of FOX not renewing their deal with Netflix for a bunch of their shows that have been on the streaming service for awhile.

10 Things I Hate About You

You’d be hard pressed to find a better high school romantic comedy that stands the test of time than 10 Things I Hate About You. Maybe that’s because it has roots in Shakespeare as a contemporary, loose adaptation of The Taming of the Shrew, or maybe it’s just because Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles are so damn good in it. It’s a late ’90s movie through and through, but it’s also still very funny and charming as hell.

American Dad! Seasons 1 – 4

Here’s another one of FOX’s shows falling away from the streaming service after sitting comfortably in their library for years. Joining Futurama and more, the early seasons of American Dad! are disappearing as FOX has opted to take their shows elsewhere (seemingly to Hulu). At first, American Dad! wasn’t too dissimilar from Family Guy, but it eventually became its own thing, and in some ways has surpassed Family Guy with its quality of writing.

