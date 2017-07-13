In this edition of TV Bits:

I’ve heard good things about Fox’s drama series The Exorcist, but here are two more reasons to check it out: Star Trek actor John Cho and Deadpool’s Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Brianna Hildebrand, have joined the show as regulars for its upcoming second season. Here’s the synopsis:

Season 2 picks up with Father Tomas Ortega (Alfonso Herrera) and a newly collarless Marcus Keane (Ben Daniels) out of Chicago and on the road, searching out evil. Across the Atlantic, Father Bennett (Kurt Egyiawan) attempts to weed out those within the Vatican who have turned against God. Ultimately, Tomas and Marcus are led to Andrew Kim (Cho), a former child psychologist who runs a group home for five at-risk foster children on a secluded private island off the coast of Seattle. When one of the children under Andrew’s care is targeted by a powerful force, the two priests head west, setting themselves on a collision course with hell.

Hildebrand will play one of the group home’s foster children.

Speaking (loosely) of Star Trek, Alex Kurtzman – who is executive producing the new CBS All Access TV series Star Trek: Discovery – appeared in the video above (via TrekMovie) and teased how the new show will respect the Trek canon and brush up against the original series in interesting ways:

If you are a fan of Trek you are going to see a lot of things which hearken back to the original series and elements of the original series. I am not just talking plot, but the spirit of what that show was. We are going to be revisiting a couple of things on Star Trek: Discovery that I think people are going to find familiar. Without spoiling anything we are adhering to a timeline and sticking to the rules, but also I think finding some new areas and avenues that have only been alluded to, but never fully explored.

Every new episode of season 4 of BoJack Horseman, one of Netflix’s biggest animated shows, will debut on September 8, 2017. I fell off this one a few episodes into the first season and never got around to catching up, but I’ve heard it goes to some surprisingly dark places and is must-watch TV, so hopefully this will be the kick in the pants I need to finish it before the new episodes are available.

Freeform (formerly ABC Family) is rebooting the British series Misfits, and they’ve now cast Dave Foley (The Kids in the Hall) and Charlie Saxton (Hung) as two of the new show’s lead characters. Foley will play Bernie, a dorky and disheveled driver, while Saxton will play Simon, an intelligent oddball who has trouble connecting with other misfits. I feel like the simple fact that this will be airing on Freeform has already doomed it to a life of obscurity, but I’d love to be wrong about that.

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy shared this image on Instagram of Twisty the Clown, teasing the return of the character in the upcoming seventh season of the show. Twisty was previously played by John Carroll Lynch in season 4, and he’s the only character thus far that we know is returning for the new episodes, which are supposed to be about America’s 2016 presidential election.