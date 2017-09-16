In this edition of TV Bits:

Plot details revealed of YouTube Red’s Karate Kid sequel, Cobra Kai.

The Punisher releases its first official images.

CBS won’t lift the Star Trek Discovery review embargo until it airs.

The Game of Thrones season 7 Blu-ray is packed with new details and bonus content.

Karate Kid spawned three sequels and a reboot, all about the scrappy underdog — the first two about Ralph Macchio’s Daniel, whose mantle was then picked up by Hilary Swank and (kind of) Jaden Smith — who bests the all-American bully. But what happens to the bully of the story?

Thirty years later, and he gets his turn to be the hero too. William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence, who was the abrasive, blond bully who terrorized Daniel in the first Karate Kid will get the spotlight in Cobra Kai, the YouTube Red 10-episode comedy series named after Johnny’s dojo in the film. In new plot details of Cobra Kai released by MovieHole, Johnny is now a down-on-his-luck septic tank cleaner who is so ragged that he gets mistaken for a homeless man. Desperate, he reopens the old Cobra Kai dojo and ends up taking in a bullied convenience store clerk named Miguel, finding himself on the other side of the story. While his reopened dojo once again puts him at odds with his old foe Daniel, who is a successful businessman with a perfect life, the two may end up teaming up against the new age bullies: ‘wrestler’ Kyler and his thug brothers who think karate is a “joke.”

Hopefully when the series rolls around in 2018, it’ll make bring back Bananarama’s iconic “Cruel Summer” once again.

It looks like The Punisher will be both an origin story and a continuation for Jon Bernthal‘s Frank Castle after he left his burning house at the end of Daredevil season 2 with a weapons cache in hand and vengeance on his mind. The new official stills showing flashbacks of his time as a United States Marine, as well as interactions with Daredevil‘s Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and a whole cast of new characters including Ben Barnes as Billy Russo (the civilian name of the villain Jigsaw), former NSA analyst Micro (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), young veteran Lewis Walcott (Daniel Webber), Frank’s old friend Curtis Hoyle (Jason R. Moore), CIA agent Rawlins (Paul Schulze), Micro’s wife Sarah Lieberman (Jaime Ray Newman), Homeland agent Sam Stein (Michael Nathanson), and his partner Dinah (Amber Rose Revah).

A new synopsis for the series has also been revealed:

After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.

Though Bernthal is a genre television pro, appearing in supporting roles in The Walking Dead and Daredevil, this will be his first time leading a superhero series — and it’s all thanks to his scene-stealing turn in the second season of Daredevil. In an interview leading up to the series’ premiere on Netflix this fall, Bernthal spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the burden of becoming a leading man, even if the man is a murderous, vengeful vigilante.