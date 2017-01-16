The TV news keeps on coming, thanks to the TCAs. After the jump:

Portlandia has been one final season.

AMC and BBC are teaming up for a new John le Carré miniseries.

TV Land officially orders Heathers to series.

Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks’ Cops gets a series from TBS.

Pierce Brosnan tries on a Texan twang in the first trailer for The Son.

Alan Tudyk is Batman’s obnoxious cousin in Powerless.

Could Girl Meets World return elsewhere?

IFC is already planning its next trip to Portlandia, but this one will be the last. Just weeks after its seventh season debut, the comedy has been renewed for an eighth and final season to air in 2018. “There’s still a lot to say with the show, but it seems scary to say it’s over,” said series creator Jonathan Krisel. While Portlandia‘s days at IFC are numbered, Krisel seemed to hint it could return in some other way, at some other place. “These things never are finite,” he said. “We’ll work together again. There’s other outlets. We’ll just stop doing it in this form.”

BBC and AMC are looking to recreate that Night Manager magic. The two networks are reteaming on another John le Carré adaptation, The Spy Who Came in From the Cold. Simon Beaufoy (Slumdog Millionaire) will write the script. Le Carré’s book was first published in 1963 and turned into a film starring Richard Burton in 1965 (see photo above). Here’s a plot description via THR:

Set in 1962, The Spy Who Came in From the Cold begins at the height of the Cold War and only months after the creation of the Berlin Wall. Alex Leamas is a hard-working, hard-drinking British intelligence officer whose East Berlin network is in tatters. His agents are either on the run or dead at the hands of ruthlessly efficient East German counter-intelligence officer Hands Dieter-Mundt. Leamas is called back to London where, to his surprise, he’s offered a chance at revenge. But to obtain it, he may have to stay out in the cold a little longer.

TV Land’s Heathers TV reboot is officially a go. The 10-episode first season is set to debut sometime in fall 2017. The new take on the pitch-black comedy is described as an anthology series set in the modern day. Grace Victoria Cox is Veronica (the role played by Winona Ryder in the 1988 movie), James Scully is JD (the Christian Slater part) and Melanie Field, Brendan Scannell, and Jasmine Mathews are the Heathers. Original Heathers star Shannen Doherty will make a guest appearance.

Dakota Fanning has booked her first regular TV gig in over a decade. She’s set for the female lead in TNT’s The Alienist, opposite Daniel Brühl and Luke Evans. Jakob Verbruggen is directing the drama, after replacing Cary Fukunaga last fall. Based on the bestselling novel by Caleb Carr, The Alienist unfolds in New York during the Gilded Age. When a string of grisly murders shocks the city, police commissioner Theodore Roosevelt enlists a criminal psychologist (Brühl) and a news reporter (Evans) to conduct a secret investigation. Fanning will play one of Roosevelt’s secretaries, who longs to become the city’s first female police detective.

The bad news is that The Cops, Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks‘ animated comedy pilot, won’t be moving forward at FX. But the very good news is that it is going full steam ahead at TBS, scooping up a 10-episode series order and producer Greg Daniels (The Office). C.K. and Brooks lead the voice cast as two Los Angeles policemen who try (and often fail) to protect and serve. The show is expected to premiere on TBS in 2018.