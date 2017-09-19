Considering the cinematic landscape right now, we knew it wouldn’t be long before Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander went from making small films like The Danish Girl and Ex Machina to signing on to a big budget franchise-starter, and that’s exactly what happened when she boarded Tomb Raider, Warner Bros.’ upcoming movie adaptation of the 2013 video game reboot. Now the first trailer for the film has arrived, with Vikander playing a young version of gaming icon Lara Croft. Grab your bow and arrow, sharpen your ice pick, and check out the new trailer below.



I’ll give them this: the production team – specifically the costume designer, production designer, and cinematographer – did a terrific job capturing the look of the game, and Vikander looks great as the determined heroine. (Weirdly, the actress will be 29 years old when this comes out and she’s supposed to be playing a 21-year-old proto-version of the character who isn’t quite the legendary Tomb Raider she later becomes, and Angelina Jolie was 26 when she played the full-fledged heroine in the 2001 movie.) But touches like the slow-mo spikes narrowly missing Lara’s face are red flags for me, and I’m now a little worried that director Roar Uthaug (The Wave) may have been convinced to populate this adaptation with hacky moments that a boardroom decided its target demographic would think are “cool.” Based on what we’ve seen so far, I’m not exactly convinced this version of Tomb Raider is going to break the video game movie curse.

Dominic West (The Wire), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight, Justified), Daniel Wu (Into the Badlands), and Kristin Scott Thomas (The English Patient) co-star, and Roar Uthaug (The Wave) is directing from a script by Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel, Gotham City Sirens) and Alastair Siddons (Trespass Against Us).

Tomb Raider arrives in theaters on March 16, 2018.