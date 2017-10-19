There are some of you who, for no reason other than the phrasing of this headline, have already ignored these words and clicked down to watch the Thor: Ragnarok clip that I recommend not watching. That’s fine – you presumably know what kind of movie watcher you are at this point, and I can’t tell you what to do. But there’s only going to be one “first time” that you see what I considered to be one of the funniest exchanges in a movie that’s full of laugh-out-loud moments, and I’m just here to do my part and attempt to convince some of you to wait until you’re sitting in the theater to watch it in the proper context.



In case you skipped that introductory paragraph, here’s one last chance to turn back before watching the latest Thor Ragnarok clip. No? OK, fine. Here you go:

GET HELP! ???? Check out this EXCLUSIVE clip from #ThorRagnarok – tickets on sale now! @thorofficial pic.twitter.com/elvQPVobUZ — Fandango (@Fandango) October 19, 2017

I thought the “get help” gag was one of the funniest moments in the movie for a bunch of different reasons. The timing, right after a serious back-and-forth conversation between brothers, is perfect. The physicality of both Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston in the set-up of the bit is spot-on. And of course, the pay-off is executed wonderfully, and the reactions of both of the characters afterward are priceless. The dialogue – and Hiddleston’s face, especially – suggests that Loki, who’s always so well-dressed and put together, has had to endure countless instances of this scene when he and Thor grew up together, which adds another layer of comedy to the whole thing. It’s a fun moment that I’m sort of disappointed that Marvel would break out into its own context-less clip weeks before the film comes out, since it’s one of the few scenes that hasn’t been hinted about in the previous trailers.

So much of the shape of major blockbusters can be pieced together beforehand from trailers and TV spots. You can blame us, yourselves, or the system at large for why and how that came to be the case, but as someone who generally only watches one trailer before seeing a film I’m excited about and prefers to not see all of a film’s standout moments on a phone or computer screen, something like this making its way online before the film comes out is a bit of a bummer. But hey, it’s not the end of the world. Wait a second, Ragnarok literally means the end of the world in Norse mythology…so I guess it is!

Thor: Ragnarok arrives in theaters on November 3, 2017.