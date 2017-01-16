In this edition of Theme Park Bits:

Universal Studios’ Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon will open in April.

will open in April. Walt Disney World’s newest water ride has a new name and opening date.

The Iron Man Experience ride has officially opened in Hong Kong Disneyland.

ride has officially opened in Hong Kong Disneyland. Knott’s Berry Farm is planning to auction off hundreds of items from its history.

New photos show off the construction progress of Star Wars Land in Disneyland.

in Disneyland. LEGOLAND’s new Ninjago ride has opened.

ride has opened. SeaWorld is building a new roller coaster for 2018.

And more!

Jimmy Fallon himself has announced that Universal Studios’ Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon will open in their Florida park on April 6, 2017. He also unveiled a bunch of new details about the ride: the story will involve Fallon challenging his guests to a go-kart race through New York City, which will involve a high speed chase through the city streets (hitting all of the various landmarks along the way) and will somehow culminate with everyone on the moon. It’s a 3D simulator attraction involving an IMAX-sized screen, with various “4D” effects (like the smell of pizza, gusts of wind, and splashes of water) also involved.

The Universal parks blog also revealed that the ride will be their first to feature a new “virtual line” system, where you can wait in a digital line and enjoy the rest of the park before retuning later:

“Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon” will be the first attraction to feature a Virtual Line experience at Universal Studios Florida. You’ll be able to access this new system through The Official Universal Orlando Resort App or at kiosks located outside the attraction entrance. This allows you to virtually wait in line while still enjoying the rest of Universal Studios. When it’s your time, just head back to the attraction, head inside, and get ready for the race of a lifetime.

Naturally, the opening of the ride will kick off with a few on-site tapings of The Tonight Show.

Florida’s LEGOLAND has official opened its newest land, NINJAGO WORLD and footage of its main attraction, LEGO NINJAGO: The Ride has arrived online. Like Toy Story Midway Mania at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, this is a family attraction where you can interact with 3D screens while you ride.

Sea World San Diego has announced a new attraction coming to the park in 2018. The Electric Eel roller coaster looks to combine stomach-churning thrills and lessons about one of the ocean’s stranger predators in one package. Here’s how they’re describing it:

With Electric Eel, SeaWorld’s Deep Blue creative design team will fuse the visceral thrills of a contemporary coaster with a compelling interactive and educational eel experience. Using innovative state-of-the-art technologies, this interactive experience will allow guests to discover fascinating information about these mysterious animals, including their unique predation skills and diets, growth rates and sensory abilities.

Knott’s Berry Farm has announced a new auction arriving this Spring that will give you a chance to own a piece of theme park history. Here’s the basic gist:

More than 300 one-of-a-kind items from America’s first theme park will be available at a special auction to be held in the Charles M. Schulz theatre at Knott’s Berry Farm. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own historic artifacts from Ghost Town, Camp Snoopy, the famous Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant, theme park rides, Knott’s Scary Farm, and the Walter Knott Archives. Historic signs, antiques, important theme park vehicles, player pianos, vintage coin operated machines, photographs and much more will all be part of this collection offered for the first time.

Any other questions you have can be answered at the link above.