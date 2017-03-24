If you’re looking for something to read over the weekend, we’ve got you covered. Here’s every review, editorial, list, feature, column, and rant published by the /Film staff and our team of freelancers over the past week.

Josh Spiegel went deep on how the new Beauty and the Beast compares to the 1991 animated classic.

Jacob Hall broke down the three different Rogue One endings that existed at one time or another.

The /Film team worked together to rank all 10 X-Men movies.

Jacob Hall wrote about the best, worst, and weirdest movies he saw the SXSW Film Festival.

The entire /Film team shared which book they want to see adapted into a movie in the new edition of /Answers.

Hoai-Tran Bui explained why not casting an Asian American Iron Fist is so disappointing.

Jamie Righetti counted down the 10 worst ways movie characters have died in outer space.

Jack Giroux wrote about five great commentary tracks for superhero movies.

Karen Han argued that Iron Fist is a much better show if you just cut out Iron Fist.

Alex Riviello explored which comic book storylines the new Venom movie could utilize.

New /Film writer Ben Pearson shared his top 15 favorite movies of all time.

Jamie Righetti and Jacob Hall teamed up to debut Nostalgia Bomb, a new feature about exploring childhood favorites, and got things started with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Jacob Hall reviewed the powerful, hilarious, and totally insane seventh episode of Legion.

Peter Sciretta explained, in detail, why film director Brett Ratner is wrong about Rotten Tomatoes.

Ethan Anderton took a deep dive on director Bobby Farrelly‘s recent comments on the state of modern comedy.

Blake Harris‘ latest edition of How Did This Get Made? tracked down and interviewed the director of the cult favorite Body Parts.

Karen Han reviewed Power Rangers and found plenty of nice things to say about it.

Rob Hunter debuted his new column, The Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, by exploring some under-seen science fiction horror movies.

Peter Sciretta was able to share a lengthy interview with Kurt Russell from the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

In the latest edition of /Response, our readers shared the books they would love to see turned into movies.

Jacob Hall reviewed Life, which is a fun B-movie dressed up like a modern blockbuster.