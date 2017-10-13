Welcome to The Water Cooler, a weekly feature where the /Film staff is free to go off-topic and talk about everything except the movies and TV shows they normally write about. In this edition: Ethan Anderton checks out Star Wars Battlefront 2, Ben Pearson eats some delicious barbecue, Hoai-Tran Bui binges American Vandal, Peter Sciretta attends a “Strolling Magic Showdown,” and Jacob Hall reads two very different books about filmmakers.

Ethan Anderton Played the Star Wars Battlefront 2 Beta

Though my free time has been severely reduced by my student teaching schedule, I took a little bit of time to partake in the Star Wars Battlefront 2 beta testing that happened this past weekend. The changes from the first version of the game aren’t remarkably different, but they certainly improve gameplay. The system for upgrading weapons and getting bonus features is a nice improvement and the graphics for a Star Wars video game like this have never looked better. But in the end, the experience is mostly the same as before, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Personally, when it comes to my gaming habits, I’m a fan of being able to unwind by checking into a video game and being able to check out just as quickly and easily. Therefore, multiplayer shooters like Star Wars Battlefront and Call of Duty are extremely appealing to me. As a huge Star Wars fan, I just love being thrown into the middle of a massive battle across recognizable locations in the Star Wars universe, playing as the characters I love, and especially flying the signature ships. So while the gameplay in Star Wars Battlefront 2 may be repetitive, that’s totally fine with me.

Sadly, the new campaign mode for Star Wars Battlefront 2 was not playable during beta, and that’s probably what some players are most interested in checking out. I know I’m interested to see how the story progresses and fills in the gaps between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, especially since it will be part of the official Star Wars canon, but we’ll have to wait until the game is released in November to check it out.

In Kansas City with @amyw1219. She’s here for a work conference, I’m here for the best pulled pork in the country. Joe’s is the place other BBQ restaurants dream of being. A post shared by Ben Pearson (@benpears) on Oct 7, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Ben Pearson Has Been Eating Barbecue in Kansas City

I’ve spent the past few days in Kansas City, Missouri tagging along with my wife, who’s here for a work conference. While I’ve been working from the hotel room during the day, the true joy of the trip comes from the meals we’ve eaten here – and more specifically, the barbecue.

I grew up in the South, where access to excellent barbecue was practically a given. And since I spent the first twenty-five-ish years of my life building up a love for that style of food, I was disheartened to learn that the Los Angeles barbecue scene leaves a lot to be desired. I guess you can’t have everything, and it’s a trade-off I’m willing to make.

But being in Kansas City, one of the world’s best barbecue hotspots, is a real treat. My favorite place is called Joe’s Kansas City, a local joint that took over a fried chicken counter in a gas station back in the ’70s and still operates out of that tiny location. There’s often a line out the door, but it’s always worth it – this is the best barbecue I’ve ever eaten. (Anthony Bourdain agrees: he lists it as one of the places you must eat before you die.) It’s the perfect blend of smokiness and fall-off-the-bone tenderness that puts it above its competitors, and every time I bite into a pulled pork sandwich or piece of brisket, I experience a rush of flavors so delicious that it makes me wonder if I should pack up everything I own and move here just so I can eat it all the time. If you’re ever in the area, carve out a couple of hours to check this out.

Hoai-Tran Bui Has Been Watching the True-Crime Satire American Vandal

I’m not a huge fan of the true-crime genre — the whole craze around Serial, The Jinx, and Making a Murderer just kind of passed me by. The closest I’ve gotten to true-crime is probably Buzzfeed Unsolved, which features a healthy dose of supernatural ghost stories as well. I’m one of those people who will hear “you should watch it, it’s great!” and promise to, but then…I don’t. Chock it up to lack of time or laziness, but I always miss whatever true-crime documentary is currently in the zeitgeist.

So it’s a shock that I even picked up American Vandal, which is both a biting satire of true crime documentaries and one very long dick joke. But boy, was I glad that I did.

American Vandal is a mockumentary following the efforts of two students who try to uncover the true perpetrator of a costly piece of vandalism that results in the school burnout, Dylan Maxwell, to be expelled. It sounds like a fairly serious story, but because the vandalism consisted of penises spray painted on 27 cars, the show largely consists of students and teachers somberly asking, “Who drew the dicks?”

The show sticks to the bit and runs with it, never once winking at the camera or becoming too self-effacing. The series is made to look like a high-school production, and the subplots are inane excursions into ball hairs, student hook-ups, and Kiefer Sutherland prank calls. It’s a brilliant takedown of the true-crime genre, as well as a surprisingly poignant depiction of the pressures of high school life. The latter half of the series packs an emotional wallop that you would not expect in an eight-episode dick joke, and gets to the core of teenage angst and societal expectations. Not bad for a series whose premise initially sounds like a “cut for time” SNL sketch.

Peter Sciretta Attended a Strolling Magic Showdown at the Magic Castle