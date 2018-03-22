In Netflix’s new post-apocalyptic series The Rain, a virus carried by the rain has destroyed civilization as we know it. Now, a group of young survivors will band together and see how much longer they can last in this decimated new world. Watch The Rain trailer below.

It’s been approximately 10 seconds since Netflix announced another original program. Thankfully, The Rain is here to fill that gap! The Rain looks like Netflix’s answer to The Walking Dead – a post-apocalyptic drama where survivors band together and find that their own petty, human problems are the real issue at hand. This is also the first Danish original series for Netflix, so it’s got that going for it.

Netflix just unleashed a new The Rain trailer, and it’s appropriately grungy and angst-ridden. Check it out.

The Rain Trailer

“Stay dry, stay alive!” someone says at the end of this trailer, and that’s good advice overall. The Rain is set in a world where a virus carried by the rain wipes out nearly the entire population of Scandinavia. In true YA fashion, only young people have seemed to survive this event, and now they must band together. Here’s the full synopsis.

The world as we know it has ended. Six years after a brutal virus carried by the rain wipes out nearly the entire population of Scandinavia, two Danish siblings emerge from the safety of their bunker to find all remnants of civilisation gone. Soon they join a group of other young survivors and together they set out on a danger-filled quest through abandoned Scandinavia, searching for any sign of life. Set free from their collective past and societal rules, the group has the freedom to be who they want to be. In their struggle for survival, they discover that even in a post-apocalyptic world there’s still love, jealousy, and many of the coming of age dilemmas they thought they’d left behind with the disappearance of the world they once knew. Who will you be when the rain comes?

The Rain stars Alba August, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Lars Simonsen, Iben Hjejle, Angela Bundalovic, Sonny Lindberg, Jessica Dinnage, Lukas Løkken and Johannes Kuhnke.

The series looks potentially interesting, although I don’t know how long you can keep a premise like this going. Does the virus continue to spread every time it rains, or was that a one-time thing? Has this killer rain affected other parts of the globe? Perhaps these questions will be answered as the show moves along.

The Rain debuts on Netflix on May 4, 2018.