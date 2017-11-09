The Marvel Netflix shows have one key ingredient in common: hallway fights. Time and time again, be it Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, or even The Defenders, the heroes of Marvel’s Netflix universe find themselves brawling in hallways. And it seems the upcoming The Punisher is no different. A new Punisher clip teases at least one of possibly dozens of hallway fights that await us.

Marvel and Netflix’s take on The Punisher will be hitting streaming services next week. In the show, vigilante Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), haunted by the murders of his wife and children, targets criminals in New York. Despite the character’s somewhat simplistic nature (he’s a guy with guns; that’s about it), The Punisher never really had much success on the big screen. But Marvel finally found a way to get the character right by adding him to Daredevil season 2, where Bernthal made quite an impact as the ultra-violent Frank Castle.

Now it’s time for Bernthal’s Punisher to step out of a supporting role and into the spotlight on his own show. Whether the character can carry a show on his own remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain: there’s going to be a hallway fight or two. Marvel’s Netflix shows love hallway fights.

Case in point: a new clip for The Punisher just dropped online, and rather than tease a big dramatic moment, it shows us a good old fashioned hallway fight. Check it out, but be warned: it’s presented in that terrible rectangular social media frame. Please, stop releasing footage like this. It looks bad.

Nine days remain until they get what's coming to them. #ThePunisher pic.twitter.com/FgSDwSXO5S — The Punisher (@ThePunisher) November 8, 2017

Not only is this a hallway fight, it’s also a stairwell fight, which is the other Marvel and Netflix staple that gets used frequently.

The trend started with Daredevil, which featured a hallway fight sequence filmed to look as if it was done in one take (although some clever editing and panning was actually involved to piece together a series of shots). Here it is, in case you forgot.

Marvel and Netflix enjoyed the concept of a hallway fight so much that they kept the concept going throughout all of their shows, up to and including their recent series The Defenders. We’ve reached the point where if a Marvel Netflix show didn’t feature a hallway fight, audiences might be confused.

The Punisher drops on Netflix November 17, 2017. Here’s the official synopsis: