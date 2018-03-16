The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, learn about the various homages, references and influences made in The Shape of Water. Plus, watch a musical rendition of Bad Lip Reading using Star Wars: A New Hope, and see how many Easter eggs in Pixar’s Up you were able to spot without being told where they were.

First up, the folks at ScreenPrism put together this extensive look at the various homages, references and influences that Guillermo del Toro put into The Shape of Water. Cinephiles probably already noticed some of them, but there are plenty that you likely weren’t familiar with and need a little background information on.

Bad Lip Reading has already done Star Wars before, but this one is much different, because it’s a musical rendition of the humorous web series. This one features a duet between Princess Leia and Grand Moff Tarkin that turns into a music video featuring various clips from other Star Wars movies. It’s mostly about the Death Star, but also about nonsense.

Finally, see if you spotted the various Easter eggs contained with Pixar Animation’s movie Up. Beyond that, there are also some fun facts about the movie that you might not have known too. You’re always in for a treat when you rewatch Pixar movies.