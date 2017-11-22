The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a closer look at Thor: Ragnarok through a scientific lens in an effort to explain any of the sci-fi comic book elements realistically. Plus, the Bellas teamed up with contestants from The Voice for a Pitch Perfect 3 music video, and a new video essay explores the power of subplots in Hidden Figures.

First up, our friends at Screen Junkies sit down with a learned professor and scientist to ask him how the sci-fi elements of Thor: Ragnarok might be explained through science. From the bifrost to the Devil’s Anus, we find out if there’s any scientific truth to some of the more unbelievable aspects of this blockbusters. But beware of spoilers if you haven’t seen the movie.

Next, with Pitch Perfect 3 heading to theaters next month, the Bellas were brought into the singing competition series The Voice for a bit of cross-promotion between NBC and Universal Pictures, both of which happened to be owned by Comcast (because synergy). The lovely ladies teamed up with the top 12 on the show for a mash-up rendition of George Michael‘s “Freedom” and the Anna Kendrick tune “Cups” from the first movie.

Finally, a new video essay from Lessons from a Screenplay takes a closer look at the Best Picture nominee Hidden Figures to illustrate how the elements of subplots for two of the main characters gracefully and perfectly support the more prominent characters of Katherine Johnson (played by Taraji P. Henson). It’s a helpful observation and explanation for any of you aspiring screenwriters out there.