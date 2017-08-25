(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, despite Pixar’s track record, a video essay explores how they think Finding Dory went wrong. Plus, check out a slew of Easter eggs and comic book references you might have missed in The Defenders, and watch Sansa and Arya Stark (Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams) from Game of Thrones in their own Carpool Karaoke segment from the Apple original series.

If you’ve already binged through all eight episodes of the Marvel series The Defenders, then you might want to check out this video from IGN looking through a bunch of Easter eggs and comic book references you might have missed the first time around, including a reference to The Night Nurse and more. But if you haven’t watched the entire season yet, beware of some major spoilers.

Wisecrack has set their sights on Finding Dory to figure out why they feel like the sequel falls short of the greatness we’ve come to expect from Pixar. They pin down the sequel’s shortcoming to four key areas: clouded emotional investment, shaky narrative structure, passive heroism, and a purposeless entourage. There’s also overlap between these areas, as is explained in the video essay, so give it a watch.

Finally, before things get too serious at Game of Thrones for the seventh season finale this weekend, check out series co-stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner having some fun in their own segment on Apple’s new series Carpool Karaoke, inspired by the popular segment from The Late Late Show with James Cordon. They’re not singing, but doing lines of dialogue and more as Jon Snow.