The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch an in-depth two-hour conversation with Guillermo del Toro about the craft of filmmaking. Plus, Anthony & Joe Russo break down part of a key action sequence from Avengers: Infinity War, and character actor Ross Marquand delivers an impressive array of celebrity micro impressions.

First up, for all the aspiring directors out there, you’ll definitely want to watch this new video from the Directors Guild of America. Moderator Jeremy Kagan sat down with filmmaker Guillermo del Toro to have an extensive, eye-opening and fascinating discussion providing insight into how The Shape of Water director approaches the craft of directing. They talk about everything from how he works with actors and what he’s learned as a filmmaker over the years.

Next up, directors Anthony & Joe Russo break down the beginning of a key action sequence from the first act of Avengers: Infinity War. It’s the moments leading up to a confrontation with The Black Order members Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian in New York City involving Doctor Strange, Wong, Tony Stark, Bruce Banner and Peter Parker.

Finally, character actor Ross Marquand (who actually has a surprise, secret role in Avengers: Infinity War) appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently where he displayed his impressive array of celebrity micro impressions. It just goes to show you why he was so good at taking on that role in Infinity War that we still won’t talk about in the open just yet.