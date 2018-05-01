The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a video essay explores what “went wrong” with Rian Johnson trying to revolutionize the Star Wars saga with The Last Jedi. Plus, director James Cameron answers a bunch of sci-fi related questions from Twitter, and the cast of Avengers: Infinity War tries to guess the Avenger from a drawing of the heroes completed by children.

A video essay from Wisecrack takes a look at how Rian Johnson tried to revolutionize and reinvigorate the Star Wars saga by not just repeating the beats of The Empire Strikes Back and turning some Star Wars tropes on their head. But they also propose that what he does didn’t end up succeeding, which is something fans will be debating for years to come.

In honor of his new documentary series AMC Visionaries: James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction, the director sat down with Wired to answer a bunch of sci-fi questions from Twitter about tractor beams, artificial intelligence, the lack of Oscars for genre films and much more.

Finally, Avengers: Infinity War cast members like Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Holland and more try to guess the Avengers as drawn by children. Even directors Anthony and Joe Russo get in on the action, and it can be quite challenging at times.