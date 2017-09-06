(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, a series of animated shorts called Star Wars Blips feature Porgs and BB-8’s evil droid nemesis BB-9E. Plus, watch an alien from the future named Garyx Wormuloid review Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and go behind the scenes of Netflix’s adaptation of Death Note to learn more about the demon Ryuk.

The official Star Wars YouTube channel has been releasing animated shorts featuring Star Wars characters. Ever since Force Friday II arrives on September 1st, they’ve featured a couple Star Wars: The Last Jedi characters, including the First Order droid BB-9E not getting along with BB-8 (above) and the adorable little Porgs hopping around the Millennium Falcon and being blown away by hyperspace travel over here.

After reviewing the original Guardians of the Galaxy, future alien Garyx Wormuloid is back with a closer look at the sequel. By watching the film as an alien examining the remnants of Earth culture, Garyx Wormuloid doesn’t fully understand some concepts of the movie, which leads to him pointing out some flaws in the film in a clever way.

Netflix’s new original movie Death Note, an adaptation of the anime and manga of the same name, is available to stream now. But if you don’t know much about it, you can watch this featurette about the demon Ryuk at the center of this twisted tale about a diary that has the power to kill whoever’s name is written inside it. But beware, there’s a gruesome decapitation early-on in this featurette with blood splattering and everything.