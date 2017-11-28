The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as Adam Savage takes a tour of a slew of Star Trek props that are going up for auction soon. Plus, check out a fan film for Stranger Things 2 that takes the danger of The Upside Down to the United Kingdom, and learn some things about Aladdin you might not have known in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary.

PropStore has a big auction of Star Trek props and costumes from the reboot movie franchise coming up, and Adam Savage and the crew at Tested got to take a tour of a bunch of the stuff going on sale. Get an up close look at Starfleet uniforms, phasers, and plenty of other awesome goodies from Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond. Then see if you’ll be able to afford any of them over here.

Next up, even though the terror of The Upside Down seems isolated to Hawkins, Indiana, it stands to reason that there are horrific things like this happening in other small towns around the world. That’s exactly what this British fan film called The 12th Search surmises as a portal into The Upside Down is revealed to be near Rendlesham Forest in the United Kingdom, which is basically their version of Roswell.

Finally, if you can handle the energy of our friend Dan Casey, check out a round-up of nine things you might not know about the modern Disney classic Aladdin. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the animated movie, so there’s no better time to brush up on useless trivia about it.