In this edition, a new video explains why the Rotten Tomatoes scores that are thrown around don’t really mean what you might think they do.. Plus, Edgar Wright reveals some Baby Driver Easter eggs to keep an eye out for the next time you watch the movie, and Kumail Nanjiani gets lost looking for the Saturday Night Live mainstage.

We’ve already dives into the fact that Rotten Tomatoes isn’t responsible for a poor summer box office, no matter what certain Hollywood heavyweights want you to think. But there are some people who still don’t understand how Rotten Tomatoes scores actually work with regards to film criticism.

Next up, Edgar Wright took a little bit of time to point out some Easter eggs that fans should keep an eye out for when they watch Baby Driver. For example, in one particular sequence, you can spot a bunch of the albums that feature the songs from the film’s soundtrack. Watch the video above to find out more.

Finally, Kumail Nanjiani is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, and the first promo for his debut on the late night sketch series finds him getting lost in Studio 8H. With Nanjiani coming off The Big Sick this summer, I can’t wait to see what he does with the writers and cast of SNL this weekend.