The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see if you caught the dozens of Easter eggs people have spotted in Ready Player One so far. Plus, check out a video essay comparing the dreamlike romances of Call My By Your Name and Before Sunrise, and find out how you can make your own Ringwraith Gauntlets from the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Ready Player One is chock full of plenty references to video games, movies, TV shows, comic books and much more. But there are so many that it’s hard to keep track. So IGN did their best to track down as many Easter eggs and references as they could, coming out with 138 of them. Some are pretty obvious, others are a little more obscure. How many did you spot?

The YouTube story Like Stories of Old has delivered a new video essay taking a close look at how Richard Linkater‘s outstanding romance Before Sunrise and the recent Best Picture nominee Call Me By Your Name adhere to the anatomy of a “dreamlike romance” but each in their own way.

Finally, Adam Savage teams up with new Tested contributor Bill Doran (aka Punished Props!) to create a prop replica of the Ringwraith Gauntlets from Lord of the Rings. While they might look like metal, they’re made of thin, flexible pieces of foam. If you’ve got the tools, then you can make