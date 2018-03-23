The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, John Mulaney and Nick Kroll’s characters from their Oh, Hello show on Broadway stop by Portlandia. Plus, take a look back at the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from 1990, and watch as the cast of Pacific Rim: Uprising tries to answer the most Googled questions about kaiju.

The final season of Portlandia aired on IFC earlier this month, but just in case you missed one of the finer cameos, this clip will satisfy your hunger for some laughs. John Mulaney and Nick Kroll reprise their Broadway (and Kroll Show) roles as George St. Geegland and Gil Faizon (charmed, I’m sure) respectively in this sketch where they meet Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein as feminist bookstore owners Candace and Toni.

Next up, take a look back at the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from 1990 for some retrospective facts and findings you may not have known about. For example, if you haven’t seen the movie since you were a kid, then you probably never knew that recent Oscar winner Sam Rockwell has a small role. And you might like to know that the actors who play the turtles made cameos in human form throughout the movie. How about that?

Finally, Pacific Rim: Uprising cast members John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Burn Gorman, and Charlie Day take the time to answer 50 of the most Googled questions about kaiju. Actually, most of these questions aren’t really about kaiju, but Pacific Rim and Jaegers, but it’s still a fun video to watch.