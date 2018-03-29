The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how Weta Workshop carefully crafted the Power Rangers suits from the recent big screen adaptation. Plus, watch as Steven Spielberg discusses Ready Player One and what drew him to the film, and see a whole slew of fails from a certain challenge from Nickelodeon’s Legends of the Hidden Temple.

Power Rangers may not have been all that satisfying of a reboot, but a lot of work went into giving the Power Rangers their new suits. Personally, their design wasn’t something that appealed to me all that much, but it’s still cool to see the meticulous work that went into creating the various pieces of armor at Weta Workshop.

Steven Spielberg sat down with his Ready Player One cast members Tye Sheridan and Olivia Cooke for a new edition of HBO’s Screening Room. In the video, they show a clip from the movie and Spielberg digs into what attracted him to the story and how this particular film gave him a different experience in the editing room as he was working on it.

On Nickelodeon’s game show Legends of the Hidden Temple, far too many kids struggled with putting together the Shrine of the Silver Money. Now you can get mad at a bunch of them by watching this supercut of their failures from the show above.