In this edition, take an extensive tour of the real locations used to shoot National Lampoon’s Vacation. Plus, learn about the long, troubled road to get Jurassic Park 3 off the ground in 2001, and see Stranger Things in a whole different light thanks to some bad lip reading.

First up, YouTube user Adam the Woo went on extensive tour of the various locations from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. He went on the actual route that Clark Griswold and his family did on their way to Walley World in California. It looks like quite the epic undertaking, and it just might be a trip that you want to make with your family one day.

Next up, YouTube user Klayton Fioriti runs through the troubled development and production of Jurassic Park III. There’s a reason that this is the worst chapter in the entire franchise, and a lot of it has to do with the fact that no one really knew what the movie was going to be until it was finished wrapping. Director Joe Johnston even joked that the film’s wrap would be the gift of a completed script. Yikes.

Finally, the folks at Bad Lip Reading have reframed Stranger Things as a 1980s family sitcom by giving the characters of Hawkins, Indiana new dialogue that matches their lips perfectly. It’s a little long, clocking in at over 18 minutes, but when you have so much material to work with, you might as well go for the gold.