(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, watch a recap of the entire Thor franchise leading up to the release of Thor: Ragnarok this weekend. Plus, check out a little animated LEGO short featuring brick versions of Rick and Morty, and see how the team from Man At Arms forges an impressive replica of Blade‘s sword.

Since Thor: Ragnarok looks like it might offer something a little more different than the previous two movies in the god of thunder’s franchise, you might find yourself heading to theaters with a friend who has very little idea of Thor’s history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thankfully, ScreenCrush has put together this handy recap of the first two movies in his own franchise, not to mention his part in both of The Avengers movies.

Next up, the creative minds over at Brick Mania Toys put together this little animated short feature building block versions of Rick and Morty with some rather impressive LEGO environments. Obviously, the animation was done with a computer, but the texture of the LEGO pieces looks as real as it does in The LEGO Movie.

Finally, the folks at Man at Arms took the time to create their own version of the vampire slaying sword from Blade. The weapon has taken out many of Blade’s adversaries across the span of three movies, and surely Marvel will have the signature comic book character back so he can wield it again. Of course, that will probably mean introducing a new sword with a new iteration of the character.