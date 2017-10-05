(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, Julia Roberts takes just under 10 minutes to act out nearly her entire film career with James Corden on The Late Late Show. Plus, find out how a drunken extra inadvertently improved a scene in Being John Malkovich, and learn about the origins of Rick and Morty in a special Adult Swim featurette.

First up, joining the ranks of Tom Hanks, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Cruise, the lovely Julia Roberts appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and acted out nearly all of the movie she has appeared in. Of course, Pretty Woman makes an appearance, as does Notting Hill, Hook and a shameless promotion for her new movie Wonder.

Being John Malkovich is a fantastic film in its own right, but there’s one particular scene that was improved by the shenanigans of one drunken extra. Reportedly, during production, a truck full of extras who were meant to only drive by a scene where John Malkovich walks away from John Cusack angrily. But after sneaking some beer on to the set, the extra felt compelled to add something extra, and the rest is history.

Finally, check out a special featurette from Adult Swim featuring Justin Roiland, Dan Harmon and more talking about the origin of Rick and Morty before it became one of the best shows on television. The above video is just the first part, and if you’re so inclined, you can watch the second part right here.