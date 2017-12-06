The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

First up, The Washington Post has footage of a Wag the Dog anniversary screening Q&A that turns more than a little awkward when panel moderator John Oliver decided to question Dustin Hoffman about the various allegations of sexual assault brought against him. Oliver wasn’t sure he should bring the subject up, but he said, “I can’t leave certain things unaddressed. The easy way is not to bring anything up. Unfortunately that leaves me at home later at night hating myself.” Watch and see how intense this conversation gets.

Next up, Adam Savage and the crew at Tested return to Tom Spina Designs in order to see how various movie quality masks are made. Specifically, they focus on how one particular screen-accurate replica of Cheabacca’s mask from Star Wars was made, going through the step-by-step process. This includes revealing several little-known details about the original mask designed and fabricated by Stuart Freeborn.

Finally, the folks at How It Should Have Ended created a trailer mash-up that takes footage of Michael Rooker as Yondu Udonta from both of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and makes him the star of Mary Poppins. There’s some fine work here incorporating the Marvel footage into Mary Poppins, and we hope that Disney and Marvel once realize that this movie would make some serious bank at the box office.