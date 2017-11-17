The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how Pixar’s The Incredibles should have ended. Plus, take a tour of the new Jim Henson exhibition on display at the Museum of the Moving Image and watch a video essay looking closely at how David Fincher uses music in his films.

First up, leading up to the release of Pixar’s Coco, the folks at How It Should Have Ended tackle the animation studio’s superhero adventure from 2004. With The Incredibles 2 on the way in 2018, there’s no better time to take a look back at one of Pixar’s best, even if this particular entry is just one of HISHE’s shortcuts that isn’t overwhelmingly entertaining.

Next up, Adam Savage pays a visit to the Museum of the Moving Image for Tested to check out the brand new exhibition showing off the work of puppeteering master Jim Henson. The exhibit features iconic characters, props and artifacts from The Muppet Show, Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock, The Dark Crystal and more.

Finally, a video essay explores how David Fincher uses popular music in films like Fight Club and The Social Network, as well as his new Netflix series Mindhunter. Fincher’s background directing music videos surely has something to do with the skill with which he applies the perfect songs to his film’s soundtracks, often using songs that add thematic touches to various scenes.