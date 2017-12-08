The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a video essay explains how Technicolor changes movies forever. Plus, the cast of the Maze Runner recaps the young adult film franchise before the final installment hits theaters next month, and Adam Savage builds a LEGO version of Han Solo’s signature weapon.

First up, Vox’s Phil Edwards takes a look at the innovation of Technicolor, the technology and the company which revolutionized the film industry and changed the look of 20th century cinema forever. However, it wasn’t just a visual influence that Technicolor brought to Hollywood’s table, because the company’s corporate control of the color technology also shaped some of the entertainment industry as well.

Next, Adam Savage lets his geek flag fly by building a replica of Han Solo’s DL-44 blaster from Star Wars entirely out of LEGO breaks. The build comes from a fan-designed kit online, so if you want to build your own, you can look around the web to get a kit of your own if you’re so inclined.

Finally, the cast of the Maze Runner franchise assembled to recap the first movie and The Scorch Trials sequel before the final installment, The Death Cure, hits theaters in January. There’s a decent amount of story details you need to know, but it’s nothing too overwhelming.