In this edition, see a new, in-depth look at the visual effects that went into making the famous “loot train attack” from the seventh season of Game of Thrones. Plus, see what you think about a Harry Potter theory about The Boy Who Lived’s possible impact on The Dursleys during the 11 years he stayed at their house, and watch a fan trailer for a movie pitting Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees against each other.

You’ve already seen an extended look at all the work, including a surprising amount of practical effects, that went into making the “loot train attack” from the seventh season of Game of Thrones. Now a new video from Deluxe’s iLoura visual effects company illustrates the work they put into the episode, including shots that were created entirely with CGI, including thousands of soldiers in combat, as well as set extension, smoke and fire, and much more.

A fan theory pointed out by Cracked hypothesizes that Vernon, Petunia and Dudley Dursley were not always jerks to Harry Potter. After all, why would a family who hates the boy ever take him into their house in the first place? Sure, Petunia gives an explanation in the book how she felt obligated to help out of a sense of duty to her family, but that’s never explained in the movies (though it was vaguely referenced in a deleted scene). What if The Dursleys were originally a nice family, but being around the horcrux that was Harry Potter turned them into assholes, just like the Slytherin locket Harry, Ron and Hermione carry around for awhile? It’s an interesting theory, for sure.

Finally, watch a fanmade trailer by YouTuber Stryder HD that imagines what a crossover between Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers might be like on the big screen. While the prospect of these inhuman killers facing off is enticing, the trailer doesn’t really offer any good reason why the two horror icons would be forced to tangle with each other. But even so, it’s cleverly edited, using footage from a bunch of different movies from each franchise, including a fan film where the two actually fought, in order to make it work.