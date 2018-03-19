The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out a whole slew of Easter eggs and references you might have missed in the latest trailer for Avengers: Infinity War. Plus, watch an interview with Yoda puppeteer and voice actor Frank Oz and other puppeteers as they remember Jim Henson, and listen to director Joe Wright break down a scene from the Best Picture nominated Darkest Hour.

There are plenty of details to noticed in the new Avengers: Infinity War trailer. ScreenCrush runs through a pretty big list of Easter eggs while pointing out some details you might have missed, even after watching it multiple times. If that’s not enough, make sure you check out our own trailer breakdown with plenty of details right here.

With the new documentary Muppet Guys Talking coming later this year, puppeteers Frank Oz, Fran Brill, Dave Goelz and Bill Barretta sat down with SyFy to talk about their memories of working with Jim Henson, how the documentary came together and much more.

Finally, Vanity Fair had director Joe Wright break down a scene from his historical drama Darkest Hour where Winston Churchill has an emotional turning point. In this breakdown, Wright talks about lighting, framing, and some tricks he employed while filming this pivotal sequence in the movie.