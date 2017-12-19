The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Christopher Nolan breaks down a key sequence from his World War II drama Dunkirk. Plus, the puppeteers of Sesame Street explain how they control their characters on the show, and Macaulay Culkin brings some signature Home Alone moves to the wrestling ring.

Director Christopher Nolan provides some insightful commentary for a scene from his Golden Globe nominated drama Dunkirk. The filmmaker discusses the inspiration for this scene, including first-hand accounts that he read, and the intensity that comes from a Navy ship suddenly sinking.

While you might think you have a good idea of how the puppets on Sesame Street work, Wired goes behind the scenes of the long-running children’s television show to talk to the people who bring Elmo, Big Bird, Mr. Snuffleupagus, Abby Cadabby, and Rudy to life. These Muppets are much more complicated than you think.

Finally, in a stranger underground video, Macaulay Culkin made an appearance at some kind of local wrestling event in Los Angeles and employed a familiar Home Alone tactic to take down his opponent, who just so happens to be a dwarf. Culkin appears to be having a blast, though something about this feels extremely strange, especially since the quality of the video feels like a bootleg that we shouldn’t be watching.