In this edition, we’ve got an assembly of Donald Glover videos for you to check out. First up, Saturday Night Live featured a Star Wars sketch with Lando Calrissian holding a sparsely attended summit. Plus, Donald Glover’s hip-hop alter ego Childish Gambino debuted a powerful new music video, and throwback to one of the comedians stand-up performances.

First up, if you didn’t catch my Saturday Night Live review over the weekend, you may have missed this amusing sketch featuring Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. In the sketch, he’s hosting a summit for all of the black people in the Star Wars universe, but it turns out there are far less than anticipated. Special shout to Kenan Thompson for a great Saw Gererra.

Next up, after Donald Glover hosted Saturday Night Live, his hip-hop moniker Childish Gambino dropped a new music video for a track called “This Is America.” This is one hell of a music video with quite the powerful message. If you’re looking for more insight into what Glover is doing with this music video, Dear White People creator Justin Simien provided a thoughtful dissection in a fascinating thread on Twitter.

Finally, this clip is from back in 2010, but there’s probably some of you who had no idea that Donald Glover was also a stand-up comedian, so check out this bit from his Comedy Central Presents episode.