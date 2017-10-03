The Morning Watch: ‘Blade Runner’ Edition

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, we have videos that are entirely dedicated to discussing the original 1982 sci-fi noir Blade Runner from director Ridley Scott, and this week’s forthcoming sequel Blade Runner 2049. Below, the sequel’s director Denis Villeneuve talks about seeing the original for the first time, and you can find out some interesting trivia about the movie that you might not have known about. Plus, go behind the scenes of Blade Runner 2049 with an extensive featurette looking at the making of the movie.

First up, Denis Villeneuve talks with Wired about seeing the original Blade Runner for the first time. If you’re here watching these videos, hopefully you’ve seen the movie, but if you somehow haven’t and you’re still interested in the sequel, we wholly recommend you watch the original first. If you’re still just going to stick with watching only the sequel, then obviously beware of possible spoilers in this video.

In honor of the release of Blade Runner 2049, not to mention the 35th anniversary of the original Blade Runner, the folks at CineFix put together a little reel of seven things that you probably didn’t know about the original movie. If you’re a die hard Blade Runner fan, you might not find out anything new here, but if you’ve only recently hopped on board the Blade Runner train, then you might find some interesting facts.

Finally, Vice goes inside the making of Blade Runner 2049 to give you an extensive look behind the scenes of the sequel that has quite the high amount of praise going into the weekend. In fact, some of the early reviews are even saying that the sequel might be better than the original. That might create false expectations, but at the very least it’s good to hear about critics being so high on the movie that no one was sure would work.