The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Bill Hader goes out of his way to give one of the worst auditions. Plus, see how Pixar Animation’s Oscar-winning movie Coco developed from storyboards to final animation, and see how John Carpenter‘s adaptation of The Thing compares to the novella that inspired it.

Bill Hader is no stranger to the audition process, so he had no problem showing Vanity Fair how to give the worst audition of all time. If there are any aspiring actors out there hungry for parts, this is a pretty good example of what you should never do if you’re trying to land a role.

In a different edition of Disney and Pixar’ss ongoing Script to Screen video series, this time we get to see how their film Coco evolved from the earliest storyboards to the final animation. You can see the storyboards compared alongside the final movie to see how meticulously crafted every single shot was in the sequence where Miguel sings “Un Poco Loco.”

Finally, the folks at CineFix take a look all the way back to 1938 to compare John W. Campbell Jr.’s novella Who Goes There? to the 1982 adaptation The Thing from director John Carpenter. For example, the character of MacReady played by Kurt Russell in the movie is nowhere near the same kind of character in the original novella.