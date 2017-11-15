The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this Batman and Superman themed edition, listen to some Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice DVD commentary by Martha Kent and Martha Wayne. Plus, run through the history of Batman and Superman’s costumes and watch the opening credits sequence for a Justice League TV series as if it were created in 1997.

First up, Cracked put together a little DVD commentary from Martha Kent and Martha Wayne, the mothers whose mere existence inadvertently ended a battle between Batman and Superman (which is addressed by the two mothers). Martha Wayne is also sick of seeing her death over and over again, and I think that’s pretty much how we all feel at this point.

Next up, ScreenCrush runs through the history of costumes worn by Batman and Superman on the big screen, including what they reveal about each movie. It’s much more than just replicating a certain look from the comics. Maybe even the infamous Bat-nipples serve a purpose?

Finally, after we recently saw a trailer for a Justice League TV series as if it were created in the 1980s, the folks at Nerdist put together an opening credits sequence for another series adaptation, this time taking place in 1997. Even the edgy font fits right in with the kind of shows that were airing in the late 1990s. This Justice League show looks like it wouldn’t be out of place on The CW back when it was still called The WB.