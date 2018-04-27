The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In anther Avengers: Infinity War edition, the cast of the Marvel sequel talks about what happens when they stop by comic book shops every now and then. Plus, another round of cast members from the movie hopped on a Los Angeles tour bus with James Corden to become famous tourists themselves, and watch one outstanding fanmade trailer using a surprising tune.

First up, James Corden rounded up Cris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Zoe Saldana, Letitia Wright, Tom Hiddleston and more of the Avengers: Infinity War cast to go on one of those cheesy Hollywood tour buses and get a load of useless information from the late night host, who also has some ridiculous rules for those on the bus. But then then stop by a comic book shop and blow the minds of some true comic fans.

Next up, Winston Duke, Elizabeth Olsen, Don Cheadle and Benedict Cumberbatch continued the Infinity War guest line-up on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week where the talk about a variety of topics. But the most interesting discussion comes when they recollect what happens when they get recognized in comic book shops.

Finally, YouTube user CarpenterSound has created an impressive fanmade trailer for Avengesr: Infinity War and has made it all the more epic by using the orchestral version of Coolio’s song “Gangstas Paradise” to perfectly create the maximum level of tension and dread.