(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, watch a trailer for a movie mashing up Pokemon with Ash vs Evil Dead. Plus, find out what’s going on at Screen Junkies after some disparaging allegations surfaced regarding one of their key personalities committing sexual harassment, and learn about the secret vampire family who is taking over Hollywood.

Funny or Die created a movie trailer for Ash vs Evil Pokemon that sees Blake Jenner playing a vicious and violent Ash Ketchem, tasked by the government with catching all the Pokemon who have been attacking innocent people recently. But instead of just catching them, Ash is out for blood with blades and guns. It’s pretty brutal, but that’s what happens when there’s a Pokemon population problem.

Next up, the crew at Screen Junkies finally came out with an update after Andy Signore was accused by several women of sexual harassment in the workplace and promptly fired. They address the elephant in the room and discuss how they’ll be moving forward. If you’d like to know more about how Screen Junkies and their parent company Defy Media are dealing with this situation, you can read the full statement on the matter right here.

Finally, over at Cracked, the team seems to have discovered a secret vampire family that is slowly taking over Hollywood. We’ll let them run through the specifics and logic behind their discovery, but just know that hit has something to do with the Skarsgård family, including Stellan Skarsgård, Alexander Skarsgård and Bill Skarsgård.